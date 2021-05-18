New brand campaign to leverage the company’s expanded inventory offerings and improved value proposition

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experiences marketplace Groupon announced that it has selected Interpublic Group’s FCB as its global creative partner to help evolve its consumer and merchant brand perceptions. Following the company’s recent progress in expanding the types of inventory it offers from local businesses and launching a new, personalized user experience, FCB will help position Groupon in a new way –– going from an inspiration-only marketplace to a destination for local experiences––with the goal of driving engagement and purchase frequency amongst Groupon’s customers.

Local experiences is a $1 trillion addressable market and Groupon is successfully executing on two strategic priorities to help it capture a greater share, drive billings growth and increase purchase frequency: expanding inventory and modernizing its marketplace. Some of the recent progress the company has made in these two areas includes:

Expanded inventory offerings to give merchants more flexible discounting options––enabling them to use Groupon in a more tailored way to grow their businesses

Launched a personalized user experience to drive greater sell through of these expanded offerings and encourage repeat purchases

Provided merchants with self-service functionality to give them more control over their promotions and enable them to do even more with Groupon

“Over the past year, we’ve done a lot of work to position Groupon for growth. In that time, we have expanded our inventory options, given our merchants more ways to partner with Groupon, and now, with the successful launch of our new customer experience, we’re ready to begin a new brand chapter as the destination for local experiences,” said Melanie Hellenga, Vice President of Brand, Groupon. “Groupon is a beloved consumer brand, and we believe we can play an even bigger role in the estimated 80+ Grouponable moments that happen every year, while continuing to inspire them to try something new. From massages to escape rooms, Groupon can help reconnect millions of consumers who are ready to get back to enjoying local experiences with all the local small businesses who are ready to serve them––and FCB is the right creative partner to help our brand reflect this value proposition.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Groupon as their lead creative agency to expand the perception of their brand and role they can play in the recovery as the economy reopens,” said Kelly Graves, President of FCB Chicago. “After being in lockdown for the past 12-18 months, people are excited to go outside, try new experiences and support local communities. And there’s no better place for customers and merchants to reconnect during this unique moment in time than Groupon.”

FCB’s first work for Groupon will debut this summer. The award-winning agency also represents Clorox, Levi’s, Anheuser-Busch InBev, GSK and Walmart.

