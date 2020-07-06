​Various high quality mushroom species for medicinal benefits are expected to be produced by Greenthumb Farms Sendirian Berhad. Using a high technology mushroom cultivating system, the company is run by 5 locals. It is in the process of producing various types of mushrooms especially the gray oyster type. It is also expected to be marketed locally and abroad.

Greenthumb Farms Sdn Bhd, established in August 2015 was offered about 5.7 hectares of land by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism under a pilot project for mushroom cultivation at the Brunei Agricultural Research Centre BARC in Kilanas.

Apart from the grey oyster mushrooms currently cultivated, the company is also conducting research to produce other types of mushroom species such as shiitake and button mushrooms.

According to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director, high tech technology is currently used whereby the mushrooms are produced and planted in a special enclosed room with eco-visioning system specifically for mushrooms. There are sensors to automatically monitor the room and control the fresh air and carbon dioxide intakes.

The company’s mushroom production is expected to increase even though the company has just produced yields. Currently, the company has marketed its produce to several restaurants and is planning to deliver them to several supermarkets in the country.

Production is gradually increasing and has now reached 200 kilogrammes. Apart from that the company has also invested in other equipment so production can be expanded and monthly exports enhanced. The company is also aiming to produce about 1 thousand kilogrammes per month while there are also returns from local demand.

The company also received assistance from the Department of Agricultural and Agrifood, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism in together further developing mushroom production in the country.

The company thanked the Government of His Majesty specifically the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism for the opportunity to run the agricultural site apart from providing incentives, the cultivation lab and equipment for preparing mushroom growth bags.

Source: Radio Television Brunei