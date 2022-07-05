GRAID SupremeRAID™ release version 1.2.2 will add RAID 6 erasure coding (EC) N+2 with automatic data correction to its industry-leading data protection capabilities.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRAID Technology, the multi-award-winning data protection provider and developer of the only RAID card to unlock the full potential of NVMe SSD performance, today announced the release of version 1.2.2 of its revolutionary SupremeRAID™ product to enhance its RAID 6 erasure coding (EC) N+2 data consistency check capability.

This feature enhancement provides for the ability to correct customer data when data corruption is detected. Like traditional hardware RAID controllers, GRAID SupremeRAID™ is capable of detecting silent data corruption on a disk drive, but SupremeRAID™ surpasses traditional RAID by also enhancing data integrity, providing the additional capability to correct corrupted data automatically using its latest EC N+2 implementation for customers deploying SupremeRAID™ in a RAID 6 configuration.

“Today’s announcement of our new error detection and correction capabilities positions SupremeRAID™ to give our customers, partners and OEMs a competitive advantage,” said Leander Yu, CEO and founder of GRAID Technology. “This enhancement makes SupremeRAID™ the most secure RAID controller available in the market while still capable of driving the full-potential performance from NVMe SSDs — an unbeatable combination.”

RAID 6, also known as double-parity RAID (redundant array of independent disks), is one of several RAID schemes that works by placing data on multiple disks and allowing input/output (I/O) operations to overlap in a balanced way to improve performance. Not all types of RAID offer redundancy, although RAID 6 does.

The new 1.2.2 feature set is available on both SupremeRAID™ SR-1000 for PCIe Gen 3 and SupremeRAID™ SR-1010 for PCIe Gen 4 servers and will be available worldwide on July 11, 2022. To learn more about GRAID Technology’s offerings, visit graidtech.com today.

About GRAID

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with an office in Ontario, California, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 19 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput. For more information on GRAID Technology, visit graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

