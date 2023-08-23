Gov’t allots P15.2-B for TESDA projects in 2024

The Marcos administration has earmarked about PHP15.2 billion for various programs offered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in 2024 to fulfill its commitment to fostering education and holistic skills development for Filipino youth. In a statement on Wednesday, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said about PHP3.4 billion of the PHP15.2 billion would be allocated to TESDA's Free Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative. The Free TVET initiative forms part of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Program and will benefit approximately 38,179 enrollees and 10,126 graduates, Pangandaman said. She added that an additional PHP200 million in education assistance would be funneled through the Private Educational Student Financial Assistance Program to provide training fees and allowances for 9,708 students and 8,737 graduates. She also noted that PHP1.8 billion would be earmarked for the Supporting Innovation in the Philippine Technical and Vocational Education and Training System (SIPTVETS) program, which is deemed as an 'effective alternative in responding to the progressively globalized, technology-centric, and knowledge-driven market.' The latest initiative of TESDA, the SIPTVETS program is intended to align the preparedness of the Filipino workforce, particularly the mid-level sector, with international competitiveness by enhancing the quality of local skills training programs, augmenting training facilities and equipment and building the trainers' capacity to cultivate advanced skills and competencies, thereby meeting the requisites of the contemporary job market. Pangandaman said about PHP3.2 billion would be used to fund the Training for Work Scholarship program, an initiative that is designed to offer targeted skills training to address gaps in knowledge and fulfill the necessary job requirements identified by priority industries and sectors. She said the program is poised to make instrumental contributions in addressing employment demands and alleviating poverty. 'The Training for Work Scholarship program has set its sights on empowering approximately 147,990 students, with an anticipated graduation rate of 133,191 individuals. This reflects the program's level of commitment and dedication to capacity-building and sustainable development,' Pangandaman said. She also noted that TESDA is committed to launching a strategic initiative known as the Special Training for Employment Program to address the pervasive issue of poverty within the informal sector. Approximately PHP1.3 billion, she said, would be allocated to facilitate the effective implementation of the program, which aims to offer not only expert training but also viable employment opportunities. 'This substantial funding will be primarily utilized to cover the allowance stipends and provide starter toolkits for the anticipated 47,664 program enrollees, as well as the 42,897 prospective graduates. The endeavor is aimed to bolster hands-on vocational skills, fostering economic self-sufficiency amongst the associated demography,' Pangandaman said. Meanwhile, she said the Tulong Trabaho scholarship initiative, a program devised to combat unemployment and discrepancies in job skills, would also receive a budget of PHP1 billion to provide Selected Training Programs to the expected 48,653 program enrollees and 43,787 potential graduates. This scholarship program, implemented under Republic Act 11230, aims to adopt more inventive strategies in TVET, intricately aligned with the industry's specific demands and requirements. Pangandaman emphasized that alongside strengthening the economy, the government would invest heavily in human capital development through education. 'Access to quality education will also be at the forefront of the government's education agenda through the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education,' she said. In his Budget Message, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. stressed the importance of addressing the issue of jobs and skills mismatch, while providing comprehensive training and education in emerging sectors to elevate the qualifications of the Filipino workforce. 'By implementing targeted programs and initiatives, we can bridge the gap between job requirements and workers' skills by equipping them with the necessary expertise to thrive in evolving industries,' Marcos said. 'As the country's economy continues to recover and the need for more skilled workers continues to rise, it is crucial to retrain, reskill and retool our workforce.

Source: Philippines News Agency