Government Confirms No Delay in Medical School Admissions Expansion

SEOUL - In a firm declaration on Monday, a presidential office official announced that the government will not postpone the planned increase in medical school admissions, set to commence next year. This statement was in response to earlier comments by Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo, who mentioned that the government would review a proposal from the Korean Medical Association (KMA) to delay the quota expansion by one year.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suggestion to defer the increase, which aims to raise annual medical school admissions by 2,000 seats from the current 3,058, has not been considered by the government. "The government has never reviewed it and has no plans to review it in the future," the official told reporters, emphasizing the administration's stance on the matter.

The KMA, representing the largest group of doctors in the country, has been at the center of a contentious debate with the government over the proposed expansion. Despite the ongoing dispute, the presidential official conveyed the government's willingness to discuss an adjustment to the proposed number of additional seats, provided the medical community can present a unified stance based on scientific and rational justifications.