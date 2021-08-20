Various social media applications have been established for the public to obtain the latest information. One of them is the GOV.BN Telegram, which provides comprehensive information on business and financial services; education; family and social welfare; as well as health and security. The channel also displays information related to the latest COVID-19 situation in the country.

Information accessible through the channel include media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation, directives under the Infectious Diseases Act, Chapter 204; Self-Isolation policy and charges for the RTPCR SARS-Cov-2 test. To date, there are nearly 41 thousand subscribers of ‘GOV.BN Telegram’. Following the latest COVID-19 situation in the country, the app has become a necessity for the people’s daily life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei