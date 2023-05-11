Gorilla Technology Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Chennai, India

LONDON, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced the opening of its new office in Chennai, India. The new office is strategically located in the heart of Chennai, and it will serve as the base for Gorilla’s Indian operations.

The new office will initially house a small team with near term plans to grow to into a global center of excellence in research, product customization, implementation and solutions services across multiple business units, including IoT, cybersecurity, video analytics, airgap networks and smart cities.

“We are thrilled to expand our global footprint with the opening of our new office in Chennai, India,” said Jay Chandan, CEO & Chairman of Gorilla. “The expansion of our footprint to India represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, and we are excited to tap into the local pool of skilled talent and continue our mission of providing cutting-edge technology solutions to our clients across the world.”

With the new office in Chennai, Gorilla will further enhance its global presence and strengthen its service capabilities in Southeast Asia and the Middle East regions, while enabling Gorilla to provide enhanced support to its existing customers while also expanding its customer base.

“We are delighted to open our new office in Chennai, India, and we are confident that our local presence will enable us to provide better support and service to our clients in the region,” said Mohan Raj Kumar, Global Head of Customer Success Alliance & Indian Operation Leader. “We are committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that help our clients succeed in their respective markets, and we look forward to continuing our mission in India and beyond.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

