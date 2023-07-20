Gorilla Technology Enters Strategic Relationship with British Telecom for AI-Powered Innovative Smart Port Solution

— Video Analytics Suite for Container Identification and Damage Detection —

— Innovation deployed at the Port of Tyne in UK —

LONDON, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced a strategic relationship with British Telecom (BT) to deliver an innovative Container Identification and Container Damage Detection solution. This groundbreaking collaboration, which is being actively deployed and tested at the Port of Tyne in Northern England, combines Gorilla’s expertise in video analytics with BT’s extensive network infrastructure, enabling a comprehensive solution that addresses the critical needs of the logistics industry.

With the global container shipping industry experiencing unprecedented growth, it has become increasingly challenging for stakeholders to efficiently manage container identification and detect potential damages. Traditional manual inspection methods are time-consuming and prone to human error, leading to significant operational inefficiencies and financial losses. To tackle this industry-wide challenge, Gorilla and BT have joined forces to develop an intelligent, automated solution that leverages advanced video analytics technologies.

The container identification and container damage detection solution developed by Gorilla harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze video footage captured at various stages of the container management process. By leveraging BT’s robust network infrastructure and Gorilla’s state of the art video analytics platform, the solution can accurately and rapidly identify containers, track movements, and detect any signs of damage or tampering.

The solution is currently being deployed at the Port of Tyne, one of the UK’s most innovative and efficient deep sea ports. Located on the River Tyne in Northern England, the Port of Tyne handles cargo from five continents and serves a network of sea routes, major roads and rail.

“Our relationship with British Telecom marks a significant milestone in the evolution of container management solutions,” said Dr Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Innovation Officer of Gorilla. “By leveraging the power of video analytics and BT’s robust network infrastructure, we can revolutionize how containers are identified, tracked, and monitored. Our solution will empower logistics companies to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve the overall integrity of the global supply chain.”

“We are thrilled to work with Gorilla on this groundbreaking solution, which we believe has the power to revolutionize the logistics industry,” said Brian Jackson, Director – Surveillance & SMART Solutions, British Telecom. “This collaboration showcases our commitment to driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions that empower our customers to optimize their operations and enhance supply chain integrity.”

The key features of this solution include:

Automated Container Identification: The solution employs advanced computer vision algorithms to identify containers alphanumeric codes. This eliminates the need for manual intervention and significantly reduces identification errors, whilst enabling container tracking within Port. Container Damage Detection: Leveraging AI-based video analytics, the solution can detect and flag any potential damages to containers, including dents, scratches, or signs of tampering. This enables prompt actions to be taken to prevent further damage, facilitating the rapid tracing of damage liability whilst mitigating operational risks. Safety monitoring: automated monitoring of the Port environment to enhance site safety by alerting for PPE breaches, such as for persons not wearing high visibility jackets or hard hats. Advanced Reporting and Insights: The solution generates comprehensive reports and analytics, offering valuable insights into container conditions, transit times, and potential bottlenecks in the logistics process. This empowers stakeholders to make data-driven decisions, optimize operations, and enhance overall supply chain efficiency.

“We are delighted to work alongside BT, a globally recognized leader in telecommunications, to bring this cutting-edge solution to the market,” said Will Addison, Gorilla Vice President of Operations Europe and MENA. “Together, we aim to set new industry standards in container management and strengthen the competitiveness of the logistics industry in the face of mounting challenges.”

Gorilla and BT are actively engaging with logistics providers, shipping companies, and other stakeholders to integrate the Container Identification and Container Damage Detection solution into their operations. This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to drive technological advancements and deliver tangible value to customers across the logistics ecosystem.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

