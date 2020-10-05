​To ensure religious propagation and strengthening of faith as well as the welfare of the new converts, the Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Belait Da’wah Unit along with a delegation from Belait District Religious Office, 3rd October night, organised a Goodwill Visit to Apak-Apak Longhouse, Kampong Bang Taong, in the Belait District.

The delegation was led by Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abd Kahar, Assistant Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs. The visit aimed to further strengthen the relationship between the Islamic Da’wah Centre, Belait District Religious Office and the Apak-Apak Longhouse residents. The opportunity opened up by the visit was used to provide guidance in an informal manner to the new converts residing in the longhouse on matters such as prayer, ablution, bathing and taharah which is personal hygiene while performing religious deeds.

Source: Radio Television Brunei