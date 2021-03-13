50 years is a long maturing period for an education institution. Operating since 1971, within 5 decades, the Berakas Secondary School has achieved various successes in academics and non-academics. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of Berakas Secondary School yesterday morning, the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Core Education, Ministry of Educations said in the field of academics, the school has showed improvements by 3.85 per cent of students achieving 5 ‘O’ levels and above for the Brunei Cambridge GCE ‘O’ Level in the previous year, with the highest achievement of 40 point 9 per cent in 2016.

Awang Aliuddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman said the Berakas Secondary School is also active in various co-curriculum activities. The school also has a number of achievements including the National CIPTA Award in 2019 and 2017, as well as winning bronze medal in the International Young Inventor Challenge.

The celebration also featured a short video clip on the establishment of Berakas Secondary School. The celebration among others foster closer relations between various parties specifically teachers and staff who worked at the school from 1971.

