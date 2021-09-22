The TUV Digital Currency is a Globally Valid and Multicurrency CBDC -equivalent, available to and for all countries
ST PETER PORT, Guernsey and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The TUV Digital Currency released by Global Telephony Company Webtel.mobi (“WM”) not only renders all current Cryptocurrencies redundant, it also fulfills the role of a Global Multicurrency Wholesale and Retail CBDC-equivalent for all countries. An overview of some of its characteristics is as follows:
|REQUIRED CHARACTERISTIC
|TUV
|Accessible to any person with a Mobile Phone
|Yes
|Is Freely Accepted and Valid Worldwide
|Yes
|Is a Fully Digitized Currency-equivalent
|Yes
|Is Internationally Transferrable
|Yes
|Is internationally Redeemable
|Yes
|Is fully Convertible between Currencies
|Yes
|Is an Online and Offline Payment Mechanism
|Yes
|Functions within a Global Exchange
|Yes
|Does not Disintermediate Banks
|Yes
|Has 100% Reserves of Funds on a 1:1 Basis
|Yes
|Functions PP2P with No Intermediaries
|Yes
|Can be Transferred Globally Instantly
|Yes
|Is operational 24/7/365
|Yes
|Is Compliant with Applicable Regulatory Regime
|Yes
|Can also be Accessed and Used by Unbanked
|Yes
|Avoids Disintermediation of Banks
|Yes
|Avoids interference with Monetary Policy
|Yes
|Avoids interference with Currency Sovereignty
|Yes
|Is Free to Acquire and Use
|Yes
In the recent year-long review of the WM System and TUV by Professor Jan Kregel of the Levy Economics Institute, the WM System was compared by Professor Kregel to the “International Clearing Union” previously proposed by the English Economist John Maynard Keynes.
Similarly, Professor Kregel compared the TUV Digital Currency to the “Bancor” – the Instrument proposed by Keynes as a form of Global Currency between countries.
Whereas Keynes’s proposals were for an International Clearing Union and Bancor that were managed by organizations, WM’s System (a de-facto International Clearing Union) and TUV (a de-facto “Bancor”) are directly available to ordinary people worldwide.
TUVs can be created from any Smart Phone or Pre-Smart Mobile Phone, and then used for transfers, payments or other transactions worldwide between Members on the WM System. Their value can also be converted to and among any of the world’s Reserve Currencies.
In concluding his review of the WM System and the TUV Digital Currency, Professor Kregel concluded that the WM and TUV had the capacity to reform aspects of the current Global Financial System.
With the advent of the TUV, countries and entities seeking to produce their own CBDCs have a fully operational and real-world blueprint of how to proceed – unless they start to use the TUV themselves.
Media Contact:
Nick Lambert: wm@thoburns.com
More information on the TUV:
https://tinyurl.com/TUVdata
Research Reports by Professor Kregel on WM and the TUV:
https://tinyurl.com/
WM’s urls
https://webtel.mobi/pc (Tablet / Laptop / Desktop)
https://webtel.mobi (Smart Phone)
https://webtel.mobi/wap (Pre-Smart Mobile Phone)
Professor Kregel’s Background and Biography
https://www.levyinstitute.org/
https://inctpped.ie.ufrj.br/