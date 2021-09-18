The future of tourism industry, the tourism policies drafted by various government to revive and refresh tourism activities and looking at opportunities for investment and cooperation in ASEAN and Asia, was among discussed during the Global Tourism Forum, Leaders Summit Asia. The forum via virtually which was a collaboration between the Indonesia Tourism Forum, ITF and World Tourism Forum Institute, WTFI, was held from the 15th to 16th of September in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Representing Brunei Darussalam was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. Forum was officiated by His Excellency Professor Ma’ruf Amin, Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Also discussed was the tourism achievements amid the COVID-19 pandemic, policy impacts on future tourism and the sustainable tourism impacts in post pandemic. Supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indonesia, the forum was participated by Tourism Ministers from ASEAN, representatives from United Nations World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, and international experts from ASEAN and Asia.

Source: Radio Television Brunei