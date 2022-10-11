Global Fishing Watch welcomes partnership with Papua New Guinea to share vessel tracking data

Momentum builds as a second nation in the Pacific makes critical decision to make fishing activity data accessible and transparent

BANGKOK, Thailand, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a newly established partnership with Global Fishing Watch, Papua New Guinea has committed to sharing vessel tracking data from its Fishing Industry Association on the organization’s public map. Through this agreement, the Pacific island country is taking action to enhance the monitoring of fishing vessels operating in their waters and increase the transparency of its seafood supply chain.

A memorandum of understanding outlining the partnership was signed between Global Fishing Watch and the National Fisheries Authority on Oct. 11, 2022 at the 17th Infofish World Tuna Trade Conference and Exhibition in Bangkok. The agreement was reviewed and endorsed by all members of the Fishing Industry Association and is a testament to Papua New Guinea’s commitment to increasing accountability across the fishing sector and their desire to effectively manage fisheries and marine resources for sustainable and equitable benefits.

The newly available vessel monitoring system data will complement the already-existing automatic identification system, or AIS, data that appears on Global Fishing Watch’s map. This additional layer of information will help strengthen vessel compliance and aid in the sustainable use of marine resources, and highlights industry’s appreciation for the role transparency plays in building trust with their customers.

“We welcome this new partnership with Papua New Guinea and commend their leadership in fisheries transparency,” said Tony Long, chief executive officer of Global Fishing Watch. “We see incredible value in the relationship that the National Fisheries Authority has with the Fishing Industry Association, demonstrating the importance of effective government and industry partnerships in advancing good governance and promoting a positive compliance environment.”

“Our tuna fishery is one of the largest in the western and central Pacific Ocean and represents a key source of protein for more than 9 million people in Papua New Guinea,” said Justin Ilakini of the National Fisheries Authority. “Taking care of our tuna stocks is a priority, and with support from Global Fishing Watch’s monitoring technology, we can strengthen enforcement, contribute to regional collaboration to eliminate illegal fishing and also demonstrate our commitment to promoting food security and the blue economy.”

All of the association’s 50 vessels that are currently authorized to operate within Papua New Guinea’s exclusive economic zone—an area that covers an estimated 2.4 million sq. kilometers and home to some of the most productive tuna fisheries in the world—will soon be visible on Global Fishing Watch’s map.

“Transparency across all aspects of the tuna fisheries is crucial to ensuring that the fish we eat is caught legally, ethically and sustainably,” said Sylvester Barth Pokajam, chairman of Papua New Guinea’s Fishing Industry Association. “Our members want to know they are doing the right thing when it comes to responsible tuna sourcing, and by making fishing activities visible on the Global Fishing Watch map, they can help demonstrate compliance and add real value to their fishing operations.”

“We are engaging with key stakeholders that can strengthen our Responsible Sourcing Policy initiative,” said Marcelo Hidalgo, sustainability and corporate social responsibility director of Papua New Guinea’s Fishing Industry Association. “We believe this new partnership with Global Fishing Watch to share our vessel tracking data is integral in building trust with commercial partners and nongovernmental organizations, representing another milestone in our transparency policy to support members and demonstrate responsible sourcing in Papua New Guinea.”

Papua New Guinea joins the Republic of the Marshall Islands as the second nation in the Pacific to commit to making their vessel tracking data publicly available via Global Fishing Watch’s map. This promotes and builds on regional efforts to make fisheries data more transparent and accessible, helping inform decision makers and enhance vessel monitoring efforts across the region. As a member of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency and one of eight Parties to the Nauru Agreement, Papua New Guinea recognizes the importance of collaboration and regional solidarity to secure sustainable fisheries and tackle illegal fishing.

In addition to sharing their vessel monitoring data, the Fishing Industry Association has also agreed to support the work that Global Fishing Watch is undertaking more widely in the region to explore how vessel information can be used to develop risk models that aim to address forced labor across the fishing industry.

This important decision supports the global momentum in efforts to make fisheries data more accessible as Papua New Guinea joins a growing number of countries dedicated to transparency across fisheries, including: Norway, Benin, The Republic of the Marshall Islands, Belize, Costa Rica, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Panama and Peru.

With continued support from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Global Fishing Watch is working globally to support countries seeking to bolster monitoring of their fishing fleets and share their vessel monitoring data through the innovative technologies that Global Fishing Watch makes available.

The Fishing Industry Association of Papua New Guinea drives domestic fisheries industrialisation to create and enable the maximum long term economic benefit from the sustainable use of our fishery resources. A registered association with the Investment Promotion Authority of Papua New Guinea, it facilitates and encourages the promotion of fishing and associated industries throughout the country and elsewhere. www.fia-png.com

Global Fishing Watch is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing ocean governance through increased transparency of human activity at sea. By creating and publicly sharing map visualizations, data and analysis tools, we aim to enable scientific research and transform the way our ocean is managed. We believe human activity at sea should be public knowledge in order to safeguard the global ocean for the common good of all. https://globalfishingwatch. org/

The National Fisheries Authority of Papua New Guinea is a semi-commercial statutory authority established and operating under the Fisheries Management Act 1998, and related regulations. They are mandated to regulate, manage and sustainably develop fisheries and marine resources in Papua New Guinea. They are also the lead implementing agency for the Papua New Guinea Fisheries Strategic Plan 2021-2030 which sets out the vision to “Create an internationally competitive and sustainable sector and fishing industry characterised by resilient and commercial inclusive socioeconomic growth providing food security.” To learn more about their mandated functions or business units, please visit www.fisheries.gov.pg

