​Islam encourages its ummah to always give alms. Accustoming yourself to giving alms is the main key to the expansion of sustenance by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala, as the more money, property, knowledge or services that are given, the more sustenance will be bestowed by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala to the Muslim ummah. The matter was among the content of Friday Sermon titled, ‘Giving Alms: A Praiseworthy Practise’.

Indeed, the reward and merit of giving alms is great and multiple. This is clearly proven from the verses of Al Quran and the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad SAW that mentions a lot on the rewards and advantages of giving alms, among others, First: it shield oneself from the Hellfire. Second: Allah SWT will replace the wealth of those who give alms. Third: the rewards will always flow even after death. Giving alms is not a practise that can be forced. Therefore, it is enough if we give alms with something simple even if the value or rate is small, never prevent us from giving alms. This is because even if it is little, it is still valuable in the eyes of Allah SWT.

Source: Radio Television Brunei