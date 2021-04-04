The Gathering Ceremony for Girls Scouts of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association is a social appreciation to recognise and appreciate the continuous efforts, time, energy and ideas as well as financial contribution in jointly making a success of all the girl scouts programmes or activities throughout 2020. The event took place yesterday morning at the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association Headquarters in Jalan Gadong.

The event was highlighted with a talk titled ‘Wanita Terpilih’ or Chosen Women, delivered by Dayang Hajah Junainah binti Haji Gunong, Acting Assistant Director of Haj Management, Haj Management Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs. Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council then handed over certificates of appreciation to 9 youth volunteers assisting the COVID-19 frontliners and for their active participation in Scouts Activities. Organised for the first time, the event was also held in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

Source: Radio Television Brunei