Gilas Youth clipped by Australia in FIBA U16 Asia semis

Gilas Pilipinas Youth hit a huge stonewall after dropping a 92-36 decision to Australia in the semifinals of the FIBA U16 Asian Championship early Sunday (Philippine Time) at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha. Australia settled the outcome by the first quarter after outscoring Gilas Youth, 22-7, and the domination peaked in the second quarter when Gilas Youth was held to only three points, a triple from Noah Banal with exactly eight minutes left in the period. Gilas Youth only got its offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter when Australia already built a huge lead. Dash Daniels led Australia, which will battle New Zealand for the gold early Monday (Philippine Time), with 12 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal. Sa Pilimai and Nash Walker each put up 11 points, while Henry Sewell made 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal. Irus Chua and CJ Amos each made six points for Gilas Youth, which fell to a rematch against China for the bronze. Box Scores: Australia 92-Daniels 12, Walker 11, Pilimai 11, Sewell 10, Cotton 9, Dickeson 7, Cheesman 7, Kuany 6, Riddle 6, Brammall 5, Beauchamp 4, Duff-Tytler 4 Philippines 36-Chua 6, Amos 6, Banal 5, Ludovice 4, Diao 4, Morales 4, Williams 3, Alas 2, Gomez De Liaño 2, Alegre 0, Daja 0, Velasquez 0 Quarterscores: 22-7, 45-10, 71-20, 92-36.

Source: Philippines News Agency