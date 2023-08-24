Gilas still practices with 13 men after ‘Final 12’ announcement

Gilas Pilipinas still brought in Chris Newsome to its practice on Wednesday night despite him being cut from its 12-man lineup for the FIBA World Cup. Newsome, the last cut in the final lineup, still attended the Gilas practice at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City along with the Final 12, namely Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, Rhenz Abando, RR Pogoy, AJ Edu, CJ Perez and Kiefer Ravena. Gilas centered their attention on the Dominican Republic during their practice as they look to score a win against them in front of an expected mammoth crowd at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue on Friday night. Ray-Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena and Calvin Oftana also missed the cut

Source: Philippines News Agency