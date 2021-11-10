Located in the UK, GiftChill recently revamped its website. As an international leader in the gift card industry, GiftChill offers a unique one-stop-shop experience for customers seeking to purchase gift cards online. Customers can now use the GiftChill website to browse hundreds of featured gift cards, check product reviews, and order gift cards online.

Buy Gift Cards with Bitcoin and Altcoins

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Located in the UK, GiftChill recently revamped its website. As an international leader in the gift card industry, GiftChill offers a unique one-stop-shop experience for customers seeking to purchase gift cards online. Customers can now use the GiftChill website to browse hundreds of featured gift cards, check product reviews, and order gift cards online.

The GiftChill website offers a simple, secure online registration process that takes most people less than 60 seconds to complete. Once the registration process is complete, account holders can place orders for gift cards with just a few clicks.

Upon completion of their online purchase, customers can expect to receive their gift card code instantly. Each gift card code is delivered to the email address the customer provided during registration. Codes are accompanied by instructions that include helpful tips about using the gift card online or in stores.

GiftChill’s updated site also plays a key role in helping customers save money when purchasing gift cards. Because GiftChill does not have to integrate with credit card companies or Paypal, GiftChill is able to minimize overhead costs. The savings are passed along to customers who are able to buy gift cards at a lower price. The new website may soon feature daily specials to enable GiftChill customers to maximize their ROI.

Customer privacy is a top priority for the GiftChill team. In contrast to other websites that require buyers to provide a large amount of detailed personal information, GiftChill’s registration process requires customers to provide the bare minimum amount of information that is required by law. Account holders can therefore complete transactions with peace of mind knowing that every effort has been made to protect their privacy.

GiftChill takes their commitment to privacy a step further by enabling customers to buy gift cards through their website using six popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and USDC. This means buyers are never required to enter their credit card information when making a purchase. Additional payment options are also under consideration as the GiftChill team strives to combat any unnecessary credit card use on their website.

Providing buyers with a hassle-free purchasing experience is a primary goal for GiftChill. By keeping the registration process simple and offering attractive payment modalities, customers can enjoy a fast, seamless buying experience. At the same time, customers never have to settle for an uninspiring gift card purchase. The GiftChill site features over 200 gift card options that change every day.

To learn more about their discounted gift cards, you can contact them on Support@giftchill.co.uk. Their dedicated team of professionals is committed to providing customers with a wide variety of affordable gift card options.

Related Images

Image 1: Buy Gift Cards with Bitcoin and Altcoins

using bitcoin to pay for egift cards

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment