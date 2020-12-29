Bandar Seri Begawan will get a facelift when the giant mural project at a building at Jalan Roberts is completed. The project under the Municipal Department, Ministry of Home Affairs with the cooperation of the Ministry of Development is an initiative to further beautify the capital.

The Mural to be displayed, organised by a number of local youths from the Guerrilla Artchitects, will be an iconic landmark in the country, simultaneously further cementing Bandar Seri Begawan as a Place to visit. The mural is expected to be completed early next year. Dayang Khairunnisa Muizzah Binti Haji Ansrawi, an Architect at the Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in an interview, advised the public, specifically pedestrians and road users, NOT to approach the areas while works are carried out.

Source: Radio Television Brunei