The Get-Together Ceremony with the Citizens and residents of Tutong District in conjunction with the 75th birthday celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will be held this Sunday from 8:30 in the morning at the Tutong District Civic Centre Complex Field. To ensure the smooth running of the ceremony, yesterday morning a full rehearsal was held.

Observing the rehearsal was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs as the Chairman of National Committee for His Majesty’s 75th Birthday Celebration. 275 participants are taking part in the special performance themed “Raja Terbilang Negara Cemerlang”.

Guests attending the ceremony are advised to always adhere to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, safety protocols and Standard Operating Procedure SOP to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei