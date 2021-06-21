Efforts to disseminate information and provide exposure on ASEAN to secondary school students in the country continue to be actively carried out by the Information Department, Prime Minister’s Office through the ‘Get to Know ASEAN’ roadshow. The roadshow held at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Masna Secondary School aimed to instil patriotism and solidarity among the students.

The roadshow included the Know ASEAN briefing delivered by Dayang Mufidah binti Abdul Hakim, Information Officer at the Information Department. The briefing raised awareness among school students who are part of the ASEAN community, inline with ASEAN’s motto ‘One Vision, One Identity, One Community’. The briefing also touched on Brunei Darussalam as ASEAN Chair for 2021.

At the roadshow, the ‘We ASEAN’ application was also introduced. The application contains information pertaining to ASEAN and ASEAN member states, calendar, quiz, gallery and videos. The ‘We ASEAN’ application was one of the projects under the Information Subcommittee Secretariat of the ASEAN Committee On Culture and Information, and it can be downloaded via Google Play for Android and App Store for iOS.

Source: Radio Television Brunei