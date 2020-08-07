The ‘Gerai Hujung Minggu Pasar Kitani’ or Our Weekend Market which will be held every weekend starting this Sunday, 9th of August 2020, is hoped to help local farmers and entrepreneurs to promote their products aside from reducing dependence on import commodities. In line with its theme ‘Hasil Segar Peladang Kitani’ or Our Farmers’ Fresh Produce the ‘Gerai Hujung Minggu Pasar Kitani’ is an effort by the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism to enhance agricultural products by providing an alternative business venue via direct selling for local farmers and entrepreneurs. In explaining the matter during yesterday Rampai Pagi Programme Awang Hirman bin Haji Abu, Senior Agriculture Officer said the ‘Gerai Hujung Minggu Pasar Kitani’ is organised with the cooperation of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is open to the public from 6 until 11 in the morning at the Concourse Area, Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas.

Awang Hirman said that Pasar Kitani is a value chain aimed at balancing out imports. At the market, importers will have the opportunity to look for supplies, for example vegetables or fruits, locally. The relevant ministries have provided a platform where the importers can then interact as well as conduct buying and selling between the entrepreneurs and suppliers.

Meanwhile, Awang Mat Rusli bin Haji Abu Bakar, Agriculture Officer stated that 43 entrepreneurs will participate in the ‘Gerai Hujung Minggu Pasar Kitani’. 50 sales booths, which are divided into 28 booths specifically for vegetables and fruits vendors, 3 for livestock, 14 for agrifood and 5 booths for youths from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

