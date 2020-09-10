Jubilees, weddings, celebrations and other ritual events will be banned from tomorrow, announced Natia Mezvrishvili, the head of the government administration, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The ban will apply to both indoor and outdoor social events, stressed Mezvrishvili.

As for sports/cultural events, the Georgian government has decided to ban gatherings of more than 200 people.

The head of the government administration noted that the failure to comply with COVID-19 regulations will result in relevant sanctions.

Mezvrishvili urges citizens to follow the recommendations issued by the Ministry of Health.

Georgia has reported 44 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, bringing the total number of infected people to 1 773.

Four patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1 325.

Source: TREND News Agency