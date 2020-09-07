Georgian Artana Wines company, which appeared on the started selling natural Qvevri wine and Chacha in 2018, decided to grow organic vegetables, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The company will start to grow cucumbers, carrots, watermelons, tomatoes, beets, melons, pumpkins, etc.

“The demand for bio-products is quite high among the population. The cleaner the products, the greater is the demand for them, therefore, we decided to cultivate wheat and all-season vegetables,” said Anastasia Akhvlediani, founder of the winery.

According to her, the company will try to supply the local market with organic products.

“We plan to sell our products in Georgia. It is not yet known, where we will sell them. After completing the test regime, we will plan on what area we will cultivate vegetables and where we will be able to sell them,” she said.

Source: TREND News Agency