The Georgian national rugby team will play in Eight Nations rugby tournament, announced Georgian Rugby Union today, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

During Autumn Nations Cup 2020, national rugby team will face England, Ireland, Wales in their pool. The other group includes Scotland, France, Italy and Fiji.

As Independent reported, “for the first time in history, England will take on Georgia outside of a Rugby World Cup, with Eddie Jones’ side set to take on the Rugby Europe Championship outfit on the opening weekend of the tournament.”

The Autumn Nations Cup is a novel tournament that will take place over four weekends between November 13th and December 6th, 2020.

Source: TREND News Agency