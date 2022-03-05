Muslims are called upon to increase their deeds of worship and charity during the month of Sya’ban. This is because, the month of Sya’ban is one of the special months, in which the deeds of all human beings are raised and presented to Allah Subhanahu Wa’taala.

The matter was among the contents of yesterday’s Friday Sermon, titled, “Menjana Ketaqwaan Di Bulan Syabaan’ or Generate Piety in the Month of Sya’ban. Among the practices that are encouraged in the month of Sya’ban are increasing supererogatory fasts, Repent and Seek forgiveness, reciting istighfar as well as increase remembrance and supplication.

Source: Radio Television Brunei