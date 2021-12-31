Looking at a miniature diorama for the first time while visiting a museum as a child, the experience prompted a housewife in Belait District to produce various small or miniature items to generate income. Interestingly, her artwork has become the choice of local collectors.

Dayang Mollyani binti Haji Ibrahim began creating various miniatures in 1998. At the age of 46, she described the activity of making miniatures as a training for the brain’s creativity and testing one’s potential. To date, she has produced over four hundred miniatures.

In the miniature production process, Dayang Mollyyani said the use of appropriate tools and materials are important. The use of clay, paper, wood and expired tea powder can trigger ideas for creative people.

Marketing through social media with a price range between $5 and $300, the miniatures she produced received good response from customers, and gets more than 10 orders a month. The mother of two intends to produce more miniatures based on everyday life.

