The Fusion Demonstration Plant at night

New partnership to reimagine industrial power plant design

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, General Fusion announced a partnership with globally recognized architecture firm AL_A to assist in the design of its Fusion Demonstration Plant (FDP). The FDP is the company’s project to showcase fusion energy’s game-changing potential for mitigating climate change. AL_A is providing the creative leadership to imagine and develop a first-of-its-kind facility for the FDP that is open, transparent, and inspiring.

General Fusion’s FDP will introduce the world to the company’s unique Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) technology, a practical approach that maximizes the use of existing industrial technologies to create a faster path to fusion energy. Once operational, the FDP will demonstrate MTF technology under power plant-relevant conditions.

AL_A founder and Royal Institute of British Architects Stirling Prize-winning architect Amanda Levete will lead the design of the FDP facility to display the promise of fusion by integrating science with nature. The company’s fusion machine will sit at the heart of the building, visible to visitors. Environmental designs will include educational corridors with informative displays that capture visitors’ imaginations as they contemplate a clean energy future.

“It will be a building that is not only highly efficient but one that also expresses the technological optimism of fusion to solve the energy problems of the world,” said Amanda Levete, founder and principal of AL_A. “The facility will project a confident message to the public about the extraordinary potential of this technology.”

A look inside the Fusion Demonstration Plant

“The company’s Fusion Demonstration Plant is not only an opportunity to showcase our technology, but also to share the promise of a greener tomorrow. It will invite the world in to experience the transformative potential of fusion energy,” said CEO Christofer Mowry. “Together with our visionary partners, we are working to change the relationship between energy and society.”

With the AL_A partnership, General Fusion is pushing the boundaries of industrial design, creating a facility that invites a social connection between consumers and power providers previously unexperienced in the energy sector. Key project partners also include the internationally recognized engineering and construction firm Hatch.

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy and is based in Vancouver, Canada, with locations in Washington D.C., and London, U.K. The company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com.

