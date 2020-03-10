Extends global position of VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system through expanded partnership with Singapore’s largest concrete and cement provider

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Pan-United Concrete Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-listed Pan-United Corporation Ltd., the country’s largest concrete and cement provider. The agreement implements GCP’s VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system for use in more than 300 of Pan-United’s fleet of concrete mixer trucks in the Singapore market.

“Our agreement with Pan-United is an important step in expanding the global reach of our VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system and strengthening our position in the Asia Pacific market,” said Dr. Boudewijn Van Lent, GCP’s EVP of Specialty Construction Chemicals. “Pan-United is a global leader and proven concrete technology innovator, and we are pleased to build our partnership and continue to improve the quality, consistency and efficiency of how concrete is delivered.”

The VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system provides sophisticated, automated process monitoring and control during transit from the ready-mix concrete plant to the jobsite by using sensors installed on concrete mixer trucks to monitor, measure and manage concrete properties in-transit. The VERIFI® system offers a new level of concrete quality control and helps increase product consistency from one truck to the next to reduce rejected loads, increase jobsite efficiency and minimize costly project delays. In addition, the technology offers several environmental benefits including the potential for less cement usage and reduced waste as well as increased fuel efficiency.

“The VERIFI® system is a breakthrough innovation in the construction industry. It sets higher standards for concrete quality, workability management and consistency. It also improves the productivity of our operations and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability,” said Mr. Ken Loh, Chief Operating Officer of Pan-United Corporation Ltd. “Pan-United is excited to expand the use of the VERIFI® system in our fleet. This is an important step in leading the way to driving innovation deeper into the concrete industry, while enhancing efficiency and providing sustainable solutions to our customers,” added Mr. Loh.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include admixtures and additives for concrete and cement, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty construction products. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

Investor Relations

Joseph DeCristofaro

T +1 617.498.2616

investors@gcpat.com

