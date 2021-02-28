Traditional and international food fusion and self-created dishes were among the foods highlighted by two food operators at the Selera Bruneiku: Gastronomy Week event, held in conjunction with the 37th National Day celebration.

Nona Manis was among the 16 participants of the Gastronomy Week, showcasing creativity through modern and traditional food fusion. It was their first participation in such an event to promote the food and beverage industry in the country and overseas. Among those present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. Among the dishes highlighted include the ‘Pandan Gula Melaka Tarta Opera’ and ‘Ondeh Ondeh Petit Gateau.’

Meanwhile, the House of Steamboat featured dishes such as ‘ayam percik’ and ‘pulut panggang’. Created by the restaurant’s chef, these signature dishes were introduced since the 17th of February and received encouraging response from the public. Entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry welcome the public to sample the dishes throughout the Gastronomy Week.

Source: Radio Television Brunei