Members of the public are advised to be vigilant and cautious not to fall into victims of Short Messaging Service, SMS fraud or from an unknown phone number believed to be gambling. As of now, there is no loss report received by the Royal Brunei Police Force.

The Royal Brunei Police Force in a press release stated that the tactic used is by advertising the gambling activities via SMS aimed to invite the SMS recipient to participate and make a bet with a certain amount of money as well as encourage to visit the provided website and number.

The Royal Brunei Police Force also advised the public not to rent private line numbers for gambling or criminal activities; do not misuse the internet or media social platform for criminal activity; and not to rent or provide personal account access for criminal activity. The public is also advised not to reply to relevant SMS and not to provide any personal and account information to any identified party, especially when receiving such SMS.

Source: Radio Television Brunei