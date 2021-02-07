Gambling is a poison to society that should be curbed accordingly. It has a negative influence capable of destroying the future of a person or a family. The reminder was made by the Royal Brunei Police Force after breaking up a gambling activity that resulted in the detention of 17 permanent residents and foreign nationals last night. Several items used gambling and cash were found during the raid.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Ruddy Mas-Sharhain bin Haji Sarbini of the Criminal Investigation Department said 17 foreign nationals and permanent residents were detained by the Royal Brunei Police Force for involvement in a gambling activity last night. They were caught at a house in Tungku area in Kampung Mata-mata Gadong at around 11pm. The raid was carried out by personnel of the Anti-Vice and Gambling Supression Unit as well as House-breaking and Car Theft Investigation Unit from the Criminal Investigation Department of the force. The 13 men and four women suspects aged between 27 and 56 had attempted to escape when the police raided the house. They were playing a gambling game called ‘Xoc Dia’. All the suspects and evidence were brought to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation under the Open Gaming House Act, Chapter 28.

Source: Radio Television Brunei