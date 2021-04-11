​The Brunei Photographic Society organised the Gala Night in Tutong District, 10th April night, as appreciation for the member’s commitment and concerted efforts in all activities and projects.

Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong, Member of the Legislative Council. Awang Haji Hamidun bin Haji Mohd Noor, Brunei Photographic Society’s president in his welcoming remarks stated that the event acted as a platform for the members to share their views and ideology in photography.

The function continued with the presentation of prizes, trophy and certificate to the winner of the ‘Best Photographer of the Year 2020’ competition, Awang Haji Kahan bin Haji Nasir. Meanwhile, an appreciation was also presented to the designer of the Society’s Golden Jubilee logo, Awang Haji Mahali, while Awang Rosmali bin Haji Samail received the ‘Honorary Associated Brunei Photographic Society’ award.

Source: Radio Television Brunei