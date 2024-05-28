Gadon to Host Show Discussing Government Programs on PTV

MANILA — Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon is set to host a show on state-run People's Television Network (PTV) titled "Larry Gadon Live."

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Tuesday, the show will discuss government programs and achievements, as well as pressing issues and trending topics in the country. Public officials from various government agencies will be invited to inform the public about the services and programs they offer.

Gadon mentioned that the show would also feature an entertainment segment where guests can sing along with him. The concept of the show was discussed with Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil and Presidential Assistant for Strategic Communications Cesar Chavez to help disseminate the accomplishments and plans of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

"Our fellow Filipinos can expect a clear explanation of what the government agencies are doing and the various services that they provide to the public," Gadon said. "Larry Gadon Live" will air every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon starting May 29.