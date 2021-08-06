A number of initiatives have been taken by both ASEAN and the Ministry of Education of Brunei Darussalam in the field of research and higher education. This includes the focus of ASEAN in strengthening the role of ASEAN higher education institutions through the provision of flexible, innovative, multi-disciplinary, cross-border education and research collaboration. This was explained by the Minister of Education at the virtual G20 Research Ministers’ Meeting.

According to Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, ASEAN emphasises on the promotion of 21st century skills as ASEAN works towards its digital transformation. Yang Berhormat also informed the meeting of the Ministry’s initiatives in equipping its graduates for the digital future in alignment with the country’s Digital Economy Masterplan. In addition, the programmes are designed to focus on new and emerging technologies, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, data science and data analytics in higher education institutions in the country. This year’s G20 Research Ministers’ Meeting is attended by Ministers, Deputy Ministers and representatives in research and higher education of the G20 Members, as well as Singapore, Spain and the Netherlands as special guests to the G20 meetings, and regional and international organisations. The meeting was concluded with the adoption of the Declaration of the G20 Research Ministers’ Meeting.

Source: Radio Television Brunei