ASEAN Labour Ministers had adopted the first-of-its-kind ASEAN Guidelines on Gender Mainstreaming into Labour and Employment Policies Towards Decent Work for All. The Guideline was a culmination of cooperation between ASEAN Senior Labour Officials, ASEAN Cooperation on Women, ACW, with the support of the ASEAN Secretariat and ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund, AKCF and targets four specific areas of focus, namely: employment promotion; decent working conditions; social and maternity protection, and international labour migration and its operationalization in 2021 as outlined in the ASEAN Labour Ministers’ Work Programme 2021-2025. The Minister of Home Affairs explained that through these Guidelines, the ASEAN Member States aim to mainstream the principles of gender equality in labour and employment policies and practices in line with international standards towards gender equality in the world of work and decent work for all, including the principle of equal pay for work of equal value. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong outline the matter during the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting virtually, 22nd June late afternoon.

The session was officiated by His Excellency Andrea Orlando, Italian Minister of Labour and Social Policies. Brunei Darussalam was invited as the ASEAN Chair for 2021. The Meeting was also attended by Awang Muhd Amir Hairil bin Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and Awang Muhammad Saufi bin Haji Ibrahim, Commissioner of Labour.

Source: Radio Television Brunei