ASEAN’s theme and priorities this year include three strategic thrusts, which are recovery, digitalisation and sustainability under the Economic and Finance Track. Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy also explained ASEAN’s coordinated and holistic efforts that are being guided by the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah in his capacity as ASEAN Chairman for Finance Track this year represented Brunei Darussalam at the the First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.

Attended by the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from the world’s 20 biggest economies, heads of International Financial Institutions and guest countries, the Meeting discussed issues related to the latest global economic outlook; policy actions for a transformative equitable recovery; financial sector issues, financial inclusion and sustainable finance. The Meeting was co-chaired by His Excellency Daniele Franco, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance, and His Excellency Ignazio Visco, the Governor of the Bank of Italy. In addition to calling for ensuring flexible policy stances that support recovery as well as ensuring stable and resilient financial eco-system, Yang Berhormat welcomed the emphasis to leverage on digitalisation as a tool towards recovery. The Minister also emphasised that providing equitable access, affordability, safety and quality of the COVID-19 vaccine as global public goods is crucial in the fight against the pandemic. Also attending the meeting were Dayang Suraya Binti Haji Jaidin, Permanent Secretary (Performance and Corporate), Ministry of Finance and Economy and Dayang Hajah Rokiah binti Haji Badar, Managing Director of Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD), in her capacity as ASEAN chair (Central Bank Track) for 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei