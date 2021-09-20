The G20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting among others discussed the importance of global agriculture and food systems towards achieving food security and nutrition for all, and to ensure sustainable and resilient food systems. The online meeting was held on the 17th and 18th of September. Brunei Darussalam as the chair of ASEAN 2021 was represented by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awan Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism as guest chairman.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency, Stefano Patuanelli, Italy’s Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies. The meeting also emphasised the commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly the Sustainable Development Goal TWO or SDG TWO of Zero Hunger as the situation has been exacerbated by disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emphasising the commitments on the Paris Agreement, the G20 Agriculture Minister will continue to work to promote sustainable and resilient food systems that create benefits for people, planet, and prosperity and take urgent actions to address the causes and impacts of climate change and conserve, protect and restore biodiversity and ecosystems. The meeting has recognised that innovative technologies practices and approaches can play an important role in increasing productivity in a sustainable manner, optimizing the use of inputs, helping countries to produce food under climate change effects. The G20 Agriculture Ministers will strengthen their cooperation by working together to promote the resilience, productivity and sustainability of the food and agricultural sector. The meeting also adopted the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting Communiqué.

Source: Radio Television Brunei