SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a leading global provider of media intelligence and social analytics solutions, has been recognized as #1 in Media Monitoring and a Leader across software categories including Social Media, PR Analytics and Media and Influencer Targeting by G2, a leading business software review platforms.

G2 rankings are based on real customer reviews, and Meltwater users highlighted the product’s ease of use, coverage across news and social media and world-class support in their reviews of Meltwater services.

Highlights from recent customer reviews on G2 include:

“Meltwater has been the best PR platform we’ve used.”

“Great tool for helping us better manage our brand and access real-time insights.”

“Meltwater is the supremely efficient assistant that everyone can depend on.”

“Traditional and social media monitoring of all types are under one roof…The platform is a time-saver, having all those functions in one place.”

“Their customer service is really engaged and responsive, so the onboarding for the product was really enjoyable.”

“A powerful system for tracking media and social media mentions, distributing information and tracking those distributions. It also is easy to use and the service is top-notch.”

Meltwater CEO John Box said, “I am proud that our customers recognize us as the best partner for their media monitoring needs and a leading company in so many categories. I want to thank all of the teams who choose to partner with Meltwater and trust us to provide your PR, Marketing and Social services. We are committed to continuing to provide a world-class, innovative product and delivering value for our clients.”

G2’s Spring 2021 Rankings

Meltwater is ranked #1 in G2’s Spring 2021 Grid® Report on Top Media Monitoring Software, where they are noted as a leader in both customer satisfaction and market presence, as well as ranking above competitors in national and online media coverage. This builds on their strong position as a G2 Top 50 Marketing Product in 2020 and a G2 Top 100 Software Company and Top 50 Enterprise Solution in past years. The full G2 Grid Report on Top Media Monitoring Software is available for download on the Meltwater website .

Meltwater was also named a Leader across the board, in categories including: Media and Influencer Targeting, Media Monitoring, PR Analytics, Social Media Suites, and Social Media Monitoring.

Highlights from the Spring Media Monitoring Grid Report:

Meltwater’s market presence is the highest in the category at 99. This is based on market share, seller size, and social impact, using a combination of reviews, third party data, and publicly available information

Meltwater’s National Media coverage is rated 93%, vs the category average of 90%

Meltwater’s Online Media is rated coverage 92% vs. the category average of 88%

Meltwater’s Custom Feeds & Alerts is rated 91% vs the category average of 89%

To see more reviews from real Meltwater users, visit Meltwater’s page on G2 here .

About Meltwater

Meltwater is a leading global provider of social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. Meltwater was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 1,700 employees and 28,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. For more information, visit meltwater.com

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com .