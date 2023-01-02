‘FunFly 2023’ Activity

Skyvision Media BN with the cooperation of Lambak Kanan ‘Aero-modeller Flyer’, LKAF, yesterday afternoon organised a ‘FunFly 2023’. The activity was held at an open area in Kampung Lambak Kanan.

The activity aimed to introduce and promote ‘Radio Controlled Aeromodeller’ as a hobby aside from filling the time with beneficial activity during the school term holiday. Two types of funfly were introduced namely mini aeroplanes that use oil and batteries. Also held was an aeroplane mini exhibition.

Source: Radio Television Brunei