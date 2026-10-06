The proprietary trading firm joins bankers, treasury heads and FX professionals at the Forex Association of India assembly, held from 2 to 5 October

Funded Trader Markets Trader Reward Totals and Payout Guarantee

PHUKET, Thailand, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Funded Trader Markets (FTM) is attending the 35th Annual Forex Assembly of the Forex Association of India, held in Phuket, Thailand from 2 to 5 October 2026.

The organiser states that delegates comprise FX dealers, treasury heads and risk managers from banks, FX broking houses, large corporates and service providers, with senior officials from the RBI, FEDAI and FIMMDA, economists and analysts expected to take part. Treasury participants from the Middle East, Asia and Europe are also expected. Business sessions comprise speeches and panel discussions on current market developments.

FTM operates simulated funding programmes in more than 160 countries. Participants pay a one-time fee, trade against published risk parameters in a simulated environment, and earn a share of simulated performance without placing personal capital at risk. One-step, two-step and instant routes lead to a simulated funded trading account , with accounts from $5,000 to $300,000.

FTM has paid more than $8.6 million across 5,870 trader rewards since August 2024, at an average time to pay of 23 minutes 2 seconds, with 99.2% settled inside a one-hour service level. Rewards are requested on demand, closer to prop firms with instant payouts than to a fixed cycle, and the full reward history is published to a live ledger with on-chain verification.

Accounts run on MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradeLocker or Match-Trader , covering 76 instruments across forex, metals, energies, indices and cryptocurrencies. All accounts are swap-free, with no activation fee and no time limit.

1-Step Nitro sets a 10% profit target against a 4% daily and 6% overall limit, paying 90% of the first $10,000 in simulated profits and 80% thereafter. 2-Step Plus runs two phases against a 10% balance-based static drawdown, and Instant Funding begins without an evaluation at up to 80%.

Rewards are guaranteed within 24 hours or doubled, with a minimum request of 1% of starting balance, paid in cryptocurrency or through Rise Works. Simulated allocation is capped at $1,000,000 per trader.

Media Contact

Funded Trader Markets (FTM)

Email: [email protected]

Website: fundedtradermarkets.com

Press enquiries: GrowthNXT – [email protected]

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