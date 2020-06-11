A full time training programme in NTec in Welding (Oil and Gas Industry) for this July intake is open yesterday, 9th of June until 22nd of June 2020 to locals and permanent residents in the country.

The minimum qualification entry requirements of the programme is at least 2 GCE ‘O’ Levels passes or other relevant/related qualification including Mathematics Syllabus D or IGCSE Mathematics, and any English medium subject. Shortlisted applicants will be subjected to their medical fitness test and interview as part of the admission and selection process. Applicants are required to register online via www.ibte.edu.bn/tvecas. For any queries, contact directly Assistant Registrar IBTE Sultan Bolkiah Campus at 3223342 or email at tvecas@ibte.edu.bn

Source: Radio Television Brunei