​In conjunction with the Brunei December Festival 2020, Brunei Shell Marketing BSM has organised the Fuel Good Weekend. The three day event is held at the Airport Mall in Berakas.

The launch was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as a member of the BSM Board of Directors. The event is aimed at providing an interactive automotive experience as well as introduce some of the new products. Open to the public from 10 in the morning until 10 at night, the event also provides various interesting activities including packaged offers and discounts for the company’s products.

