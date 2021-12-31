Frozen Yogurt is an ice cream made from yogurt. With a sour flavour, it is high in protein and calcium and has low sugar as well as calorie content. Frozen Yogurt is served with over 20 topping options ranging from fresh fruit; crunchy toppings like nuts and cereals as well as a variety of sauces like chocolate, honey and peanut butter.

With a sweet and sour flavour combination, frozen yogurt indirectly can contribute 46 per cent of the 100 grams daily calcium needed. Apart from that, this ice cream is said to be a healthy dessert option depending on the selection of toppings. Frozen yogurt fans do not have to worry about weight gain while enjoying it.

The benefits of frozen yogurt depends on its various topping options. For a healthier choice, frozen yogurt enthusiasts can choose fruits as a topping. Frozen yogurt can also encourage today’s society to adopt a healthier lifestyle with nutritious food choices.

Source: Radio Television Brunei