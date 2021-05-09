Another smuggling activity was foiled by the Bangar Police Station, Royal Brunei Police Force in an operation at Kampung Buda-Buda, 8th May night.

In the operation, the police detained a 25-year-old local who was believed to be bringing in suspicious boxes that were placed in the suspect's vehicle. Investigation revealed that the boxes contained 626 frozen food products comprising 576 packets of Ayamas chicken frankfurters and 50 packets Ramly beef burger believed to undeclared and smuggled into the country. The suspect was brought to the Bangar Police Station for early investigation before being handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei