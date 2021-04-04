The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine injection is vital in ensuring the safety of all. The COVID-19 vaccination continued yesterday at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Muta Wakillah Hayatul Bolkiah Health Centre in Rimba, Gadong for 822 frontliners.

For those under Phase One, Two or Three, the Ministry of Health seeks their cooperation to wait for their turn which will be informed later. The public is also advised not to visit any vaccination centres at the moment. The Ministry of Health will inform the public on bookings for vaccination slots based on the stages of implementation. While waiting for vaccination slot bookings to be opened, the public is advised to authenticate their respective BruHealth accounts and ensure their personal information on BruHIMS is updated to facilitate the booking for COVID-19 vaccination.

Source: Radio Television Brunei