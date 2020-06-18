Furthermore, taking into account the situation of COVID-19 in Brunei Darussalam which is currently under control, with the consent of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health would like to inform the public on additional reduction of the social distancing measures implemented following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country which will commence on Thursday, 18th of June 2020. Schools, Vocational, technical and higher education institutions, Tuition schools and music schools will be escalated from Level 1 to Level 2.

Meanwhile, for tuition schools and music schools are allowed to operate in a small class of fewer than five students at a time.

All visitors attending to the aforementioned premises are required to comply with the directives and guidelines of social distancing issued by the Government and those with signs of infection should carry out the social responsibilities by not attending to these premises.

The Ministry of Health would like to inform that the public is required to comply with all regulations and directives related to the reduction of social distancing measures. Any individual found to be in violation of or disobey any order issued shall be an offense under the Infectious Diseases Act, Section 204 which carries a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment up to 6 months or both. The Ministry will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who does not comply with the directives issued.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation of the outbreak at the national as well as regional and global level and carry out ongoing risk assessments to consider further mitigation measures. If the outbreak situation becomes alarming yet again, the Ministry of Health will not hesitate to tighten the social distancing measures that need to be taken to control the outbreak. The Ministry of Health will notify the public of any changes to this situation, if necessary from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei