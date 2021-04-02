The country’s people have been urged to cooperate and work together to stem crimes especially stealing, to ensure the peace, prosperity and harmony of the nation. Stealing is caused by the lack of religious faith and someone whose religious belief is strong will always believe that Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala sees everything. The matter was highlighted in the Friday sermon titled “Membenteras Jenayah Curi”.

The sermon said aside from disturbing public peace, stealing and vandalising also endanger the thief who could sustain injury or even get killed. Hence in together stemming thefts and vandalism, the authorities have urged the public to cooperate by reporting to Talian Darussalam 123 in case of any suspicious activity in areas where government and office assets exist or are kept. As narrated by Imam Azhri, Ibni Abbas Radiullah Unhu reported that Rasullulah Sallalahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam in a hadith said, “Verily, a man is without faith when he steals.” The sermon also stressed the role of all parties to prevent thefts or similar crimes, adding such prevention should be taught from the early school years. Everyone should be taught religion to strengthen religious faith. This is because a person who is taught that Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala sees everything he does will never dare to steal or commit other crimes or sins.

Source: Radio Television Brunei