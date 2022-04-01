Ramadhan is the month to increase acts of worship. Therefore, it is very fortunate for those who seize rewards promised by Allah Subhanahu Wataala and very much a loss for those who waste the opportunity. The matter was among those emphasised in today’s Friday Sermon titled ‘Melipatgandakan amal ibadah di Bulan Ramadan’ or Increasing Acts of Worship during Ramadhan.

According to the imam or prayer leader, among the acts of worship encouraged in Ramadhan are Firstly: Giving charity. Secondly: Performing the Tarawih supererogatory prayers, especially at mosques, suraus and religious halls. Thirdly: Reciting the Quran because Ramadhan is the month of the Quran. Fourthly: Giving food to the fasting and Fifthly: Partaking Sahur or pre-dawn meal.

Source: Radio Television Brunei