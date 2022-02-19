Citizens and residents in the country will be celebrating Brunei Darussalam 38th National Day in less than a week. The calls of Takbir echoed over 3 decades ago was a symbol of victory to the Muslims and the birth of Brunei Darussalam – with the blessing of independence that can be felt up to this day. Today’s Friday Sermon ‘Grateful for the blessing of independence’ highlighted that Brunei Darussalam continues to grow and prosper in all fields.

The Imam or Prayer leader said the progress or development can be seen and felt, in addition to the development of infrastructure such as road and housing. The country is also active in economic and financial affairs, the attainment of knowledge and skill by the young through local and overseas higher education. The citizens continue to enjoy the country’s welfare policies namely free healthcare services, education and subsidies in certain basic needs, basic foods, clean water supply and electricity including patrol. The blessed policies bring blessings to the country and the people, especially the blessings of living in peace and prosperity, united and harmony for all walks of life, races and religious beliefs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei